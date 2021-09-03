Scooter Rider At Risk Of Dying After Naxxar Traffic Accident

A man has been left with life-threatening injuries following a traffic accident in Naxxar.

The man, a 56-year-old Bulgarian man, was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital at around 6.40am this morning in Vjal il-Labour, Naxxar.

The accident occurred after an Opel Corsa struck the man who was riding on an e-kick scooter. The driver of the Opel, a 65-year-old man who lives in Naxxar, was not injured in the accident.

The Bulgarian man was taken to hospital where he was certified with serious injuries.

Magistrate Monica Vella has opened an inquiry into the accident.

