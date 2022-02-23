Scrapping Marsaskala Marina Is Major Victory But Fight Is Not Over, Activists Warn

The decision to scrap plans for a marina in Marsaskala is a major victory after months of the “silent treatment” from Maltese authorities, Moviment Graffitti says but warned that the fight against “obscene” planning policy will continue.

“We faced an existential threat to Marsascala – from obscure and varied interests – who wanted to harass residents, fishermen, holidaymakers, the environment, and anyone visiting this place, all for their benefit,” the activist group said in a statement.

Plans for a marina in Marsaskala Bay were extremely controversial from the moment Transport Malta published them in a pre-qualification questionnaire last year.

However, in recent weeks, several Labour Party figures began to change their tune and come out against the project, culminating with Prime Minister Robert Abela announcing plans to scrap the project altogether.

“The fact that, for the time being, we seem to have won against these strong interests is of great significance,” Moviment Graffitti said.

“There is so much to learn from what happened in Marsascala. This fight could only be won thanks to a united group o residents, from a wide range of different backgrounds, who were not afraid to make their voices heard.”

“The strong backlash against the navy plan indicates that the time when people accept the privatization of public resources, under the pretext of economic development, is over. As we saw first in the case of Żonqor, then in the DB project and now in the navy plan, the opposition to this theft of the land and sea of ​​the people was widespread and profound.”

“Of course, the environmental turmoil in Malta does not end with the withdrawal of the yacht marina plan. We are still besieged by atrocious projects, obscene planning policies and shameful authorities.”

“But this shows us that people can make a difference. May this victory be the inspiration for many more struggles against those who want to bury us alive to thicken their pockets.”

What do you think of the decision to scrap the plans?