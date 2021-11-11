Sean Meli’s Girlfriend’s Touching Words After Life-Saving Heroics: ‘My Very Own Superhero’

Maxine Formosa, the girlfriend of local hero Sean Meli, posted two heart-warming statuses praising her boyfriend’s life-saving actions. “Not all heroes wear capes! Mine wears bright green boxers,” the Miss Universe contestant joked.

Formosa shared a Lovin Malta poll which asked whether you guys think that Meli should be awarded the ‘Gieħ Ir-Repubblika’ after he jumped into extremely rough waters last night to save a person from potentially drowning. “My very own superhero,” she prefaced. “After going through the shock of watching him risk his own life to save the one of a stranger…. he truly deserves one [an award], however, we must admit that the gratitude of saving a life is an award in itself!” she continued. “Thank you for such great feedback. I hope his act of heroism has encouraged people to help one another more!! Since kindness in this day and age seems to have become close to extinction!”

Formosa’s second post was written on behalf of Meli since the former athlete has no social media. “Sean Meli would like to thank every single person who has written a lovely comment or message to him about his heroic act last night,” she said. “Due to Sean not having any social media accounts we have not been able to see all of your heartfelt messages. However we have been receiving screenshots and he would like to say a huge enormous thank you for all of your kindness,” she continued. “Feel free to tag me in any posts and I will show him each and every one.”

Meli was walking to his father’s house when he saw distressing scenes at the coast of Qui-Si-Sana, with people looking out to the sea. “I could see that someone was drowning and I saw a rescue boat circling around for him, and I thought they would rescue him,” Meli told TVM. “However, then I noticed that the rescue boat couldn’t see the man, that its flashlight wasn’t reaching him and that it was turning away.” It was at this moment that he decided to rescue a boy struggling to remain afloat. “I was scared that he would die in my arms, which would have been so traumatic. That was the only time I was scared but thankfully he was saved.”

Sean Meli saving a boy's life

