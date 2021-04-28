Search For Man Missing Since December Moves To Sea Off Mtaħleb Cliffs 

The search for a man who has been missing since New Year’s Eve has moved to the sea, with members of the man’s family hiring private divers to search for him off Mtaħleb Cliffs

Marcel Pisani was reported missing on December 31 after leaving his home in Triq ix-Xitwa, Mosta. He has not been seen since, despite a number of appeals for information by his family and the police.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, members of Pisani’s family said they had hired a group of divers in the hope of establishing what exactly had happened to him.

The family has now hired two private divers to search the waters off Mtaħleb cliffs. Two divers are understood to have gone down to a depth of over 65 metres in search of Pisani, however, their efforts have so far not resulted in any results.

Similar efforts by the police using an underwater remote vehicle also failed to locate the missing man.

Back in January, it was reported that a fire had broken out at Pisani’s home just days before he went missing.

At the time, the police had not divulged any information regarding any possible links between the fire and the man’s disappearance.

Speaking to the Times, a police spokesperson said that searches for Pisani were still ongoing and would continue until he was found.

Anyone with any information about the case has been asked to call 119 or report to the nearest police station.