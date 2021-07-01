Underwater Search Underway After Report Of Drowning Person At Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq

Members of the civil protection department and the police force are also on site.

Armed Forces of Malta divers are currently engaged in an underwater search for a person who may have encountered difficulty while swimming.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed with Lovin Malta that a report had been received about the possibility that a person had encountered difficulty swimming in the area behind the Splash and Fun water park in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

Not many details were available, with the spokesperson saying that it wasn’t clear what exactly the person who filed the report had seen.

More as we get it