د . إAEDSRر . س

Underwater Search Underway After Report Of Drowning Person At Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Armed Forces of Malta divers are currently engaged in an underwater search for a person who may have encountered difficulty while swimming. 

Members of the civil protection department and the police force are also on site. 

A spokesperson for the police confirmed with Lovin Malta that a report had been received about the possibility that a person had encountered difficulty swimming in the area behind the Splash and Fun water park in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq. 

Not many details were available, with the spokesperson saying that it wasn’t clear what exactly the person who filed the report had seen. 

More as we get it

READ NEXT: 'The Courts Have Killed Her A Second Time': Repubblika And Graffitti Lash Out At Magistrate’s Miriam Pace Verdict 

You may also love

View All