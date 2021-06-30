Second Case Of Delta Variant Discovered In Malta As Health Minister Emphasises Importance Of Vaccination

Malta has detected its second case of the COVID-19 Delta variant, Health Minister Chris Fearne revealed.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Fearne announced that the second case had been discovered recently, with the patient remaining in isolation.

It appears that the new case of the Delta variant, first discovered in India, was not imported but a result of community transmission.

Fearne also revealed that those who had been in contact with the infected person have not tested positive for COVID-19.

Mater Dei is currently housing three patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 with forecasts that 90% of cases will be of the Delta variant in approximately six or seven weeks.

“Herd immunity with full vaccinations gives us protection against COVID-19, but the more contagious variants there are, the more it becomes necessary to increase the vaccination rate,” Fearne said.

The first case of the Delta variant discovered in Malta was at the beginning of June.

