Second Round Of Malta’s COVID-19 Vouchers Will Be Sent Out On 7th June, Prime Minister Announces

Malta will issue its second round of COVID-19 vouchers on 7th June, Prime Minister Robert Abela has revealed.

Speaking in an interview with One, Abela said the vouchers, worth €100 each, will be available to everyone over 16. The initiative will cost €45 million.

The second round of vouchers was originally meant to be issued in January but was delayed due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Restaurants were subsequently closed until at least 11th April, but the government pledged to launch a second round of vouchers once the situation permits. 

The first batch was split between three vouchers worth €80 to be spent on restaurants, bars and hotels and one voucher worth €20 to be spent on retail outlets.

However, the second batch of vouchers will take on a slightly different format with €40 eligible to be spent on retail outlets and €60 for restaurants and other establishments.

More details will be revealed in the coming days.

The scheme was a significant success, helping keep business afloat at a time when tourism has declined significantly due to pandemic restrictions.

