Second Round Of Vouchers Will Be Rolled Out ‘When They Are Most Beneficial’, Silvio Schembri Says

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said that the second round of COVID-19 vouchers will be rolled out “when they will be most beneficial” and after a consultation process with relevant parties.

“We are consulting with the health authorities and other stakeholders so that the second round of vouchers is rolled out when they are most beneficial,“ Schembri said.

Earlier this year, the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) said that the second round of government-issues COVID-19 vouchers will be distributed by mid-January.

“The intention of this initiative is to stimulate the economy with an injection of more than €45 million. This will be done by generating more work within the impacted industries whilst also serving as an incentive for people to enjoy a higher quality of life.”

In light of this, the vouchers will be rolled out once the consultation process is concluded and when bars and każini are allowed to open, the Economy Ministry said.

Together with MIMCOL, the Economy Ministry upgraded the voucher system so that it is more convenient.

Those who are in possession of an expired ID card or need to renew their residence permit are encouraged to do so as soon as possible so that their details are updated when the vouchers are eventually rolled out.

