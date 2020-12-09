Second Youth Arrested Over Arson Attacks Targeting Cars And Doors In Valletta

د . إAEDSRر . س

A 21-year-old youth has been arrested over suspicions that he may be involved in a string of arson attacks that occurred in Valletta earlier this year.

The arrest comes after weeks of intense investigations by the Arsons Unit alongside the Valletta District Police, and are related to a spate of incidents that occurred between July and September in Valletta.

At least seven cars were damaged in the attacks, including at least four cars that were in the vicinity of the targeted vehicles and caught on fire as an unintended result of the fire spreading.

The youth is also believed to be behind the burning of a door of a private residence in Valletta last April.

He will be charged in court today in front of Magistrate Nadine Lia.

His arrest comes just days after a 24-year-old youth from Żabbar was also arrested, believed to be the “mastermind” behind several other arson attacks.

