Selection Process For Police Assistant Commissioner Was ‘Defective’, Ombudsman Says

A selection process for the post of assistant commissioner in Malta’s police force under Lawrence Cutajar was “defective” and chose candidates on the basis of personal trust rather than merit, Ombudsman Anthony Mifsud has warned.

In May this year, the Ombudsman also said that the process was a parody in a report on a similar case.

The Times of Malta has reported how a complaint by Carmelo Bartolo, who has since left the force, allowed the Ombudsman to get an even deeper look at the process.

The selection board for the role completely ignored the manual with Cutajar picking those closest to him for the role. When asked for a justification as to why Bartolo wasn’t chosen, Cutajar said he was “too rigid” and “played by the book”.

The ombudsman described this justification as “surprising”.

In a report, Mifsud referenced the “very worrying” appointment of Mario Tonna to the role.

Tonna, who had been found guilty of various criminal offences before being appointed to the role, later resigned over a domestic violence incident with his partner.

Tonna, Mifsud said, should have been automatically disqualified from the promotion.

At the time, Tonna was the Assistant Commissioner within the Traffic Department, which has since faced a massive investigation into fraud, misappropriation and money laundering linked to an overtime and extra duty racket.

When challenged on the appointments, Cutajar told Mifsud that he “trusted” the people he appointed.

The selection process saw a total of 21 people apply for the promotion – with the selection board, which was made up of Cutajar and former assistant commissioners Josie Brincat and Joseph Mangan, approving 14.

