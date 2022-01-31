Selmun Palace To Be Restored Ahead Of ‘Commercialisation’, Malta’s Ministers Reveal

A tender will be issued for the restoration of Selmun Palace later this year ahead of government plans to commercialise the dilapidated Mellieha landmark.

Following a parliamentary question from MP Graziella Galea, Heritage Minister Jose Herrera confirmed that restoration works on the tower had already begun, namely emergency works and other surveys ahead of a potential planning application for works on the site.

Herrera said that tender for the restoration will be released later this year in a project in collaboration with the Finance Ministry.

Responding to a separate question from Galea, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana confirmed that the necessary preparations are underway to commercialise the tower and the now-abandoned hotel.

Originally built in the 18th century by the Monte della Redenzione degli Schiavi, the palace was converted into a hotel by Selmun Palace Hotel Company Ltd, a subsidiary of Air Malta. It closed in 2011 as part of a restructuring plan at Air Malta, which continues to struggle financially.

The Baroque building, which stands proudly above the surrounding countryside, was scheduled as a Grade 1 national monument in 2012. However, the palace has been allowed to fall into disrepute more than a decade after its closure

In 2014, then-Prime Minister Joseph Muscat claimed that informal talks between Air Malta and the Planning Authority had kicked off over possible development on the site, with the building of a new wing included in proposals.

Nothing happened. Then in May 2018, then-Finance Minister Edward Scicluna revealed that plans were currently being drawn up for the sale of the Selmun Palace. He insisted that the area was under constant surveillance by security guards and that the ministry also sent staff to carry out inspections.

Government officials at the time said that there would be an open process where people can apply and submit an offer for the beautiful yet derelict Palace.

However, nothing happened once again, with activists raising concerns that it was just another part of the Maltese identity that is being sold for profit.

With Malta’s public spaces in short supply with developers and lobby groups keen to pounce on the country’s open spaces, questions must be asked when the government is going to safeguard parts of the nation’s heritage and create a space that’s open for all.

It seems that in Selmun Palace’s case, the government is keen to turn a profit.

What do you think of the plans?