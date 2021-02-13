Senegalese Man Hospitalised After Being Stabbed In Pembroke 

A 24-year-old Senegalese man has been hospitalised following an altercation in Pembroke earlier today.

The incident happened at 6.30 am between Triq Sir Adrian Dingli and Triq Martin Luther King.

According to the police, the Senegalese man got into argument with another man who attacked him with a knife.

Both police and an ambulance arrived on the scene before the man was escorted to Mater Dei hospital.

It was later certified that the victim was suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing with a search underway to find the aggressor.

