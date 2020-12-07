Senglea FC Footballer: ‘I’m Not Proud To Have Pushed Mbong, But I Never Passed Racist Remarks’

A Senglea FC player has strongly denied accusations that he hurled a racist slur at an opposing Birkirkira FC player during a heated match last night. Since the incident, both teams have issued statements supporting their players, with Senglea FC saying their player, Andre Scicluna, was ready to sign a legal affidavit over what happened. For their part, Birkirkara FC supported Paul Mbong while calling for an official MFA investigation, condemning all forms of racism. Scicluna has since posted on social media giving his version of events to “set the record straight”. “I got sent off for a double yellow card after having a heated argument with another player, following a tackle and verbal offences coming my way, to which I equally responded. I want to apologise to my team mates for leaving them to finish the game with 10 men. I’m aware I should not give in to provocations of this nature, and I am not proud for having retaliated,” Scicluna said. Footage of the incident, which occurred in the 85th minute of the match, shows how heated things got, with a physical altercation happening after the late-game tackle.

While Scicluna admits he got physical, he denies ever bringing in Mbong’s race. “Anyone who knows me knows that I have shared dressing rooms with team mates of various ethnicities, and I have always built great relationships and made a lot of friendships throughout my career,” Scicluna said. “I have utmost respect for all individuals, regardless of their ethnicity, skin colour or race. I strongly condemn racism in any shape or form and believe that more needs to be done to defeat such a horrible phenomenon. As an educator myself, I strive to pass on these beliefs to the next generation, and always seek to create awareness and promote mutual respect.” However, he condemned how the situation had been “twisted” to portray a different picture, saying it was “vile” for another play to try to play the race card to gain sympathy. “I’m shocked that our argument did not end on the pitch, as often happens in cases were two players clash in the heat of the moment. I am extremely saddened to see that this incident has been painted in such a skewed manner and blown out of proportion in such an outrageous way,” he said