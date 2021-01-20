د . إAEDSRر . س

Senglea Mayor Praises Police For Dealing With Illegal Dumping Of Scaffolding

Senglea’s mayor has praised district police for dealing with the illegal dumping of rubbish on someone’s doorstep yesterday.

“Thank you to police who dealt with the issue immediately after complaints about irresponsible people who dumped their trash illegally yesterday,” Mayor Clive Pulis wrote.

Pictures shared by the Pulis show broken chairs, carpets and scaffolding left outside one of Isla’s quaint pedestrian streets.

“Every person that wants to carry out work must inform the council to get the right permissions to do so. However, yesterday someone decided to litter our streets with scaffolding and other rubbish,” he said, saying that police were contacted and the issue was dealt with immediately. 

Malta Police Force echoed his praise, congratulating the police officers from district four.

Littering in public streets and places is illegal in Malta and anyone caught in the act can be left to deal with a hefty fine of at least €150.

It is yet unknown whether the culprits have been identified.

