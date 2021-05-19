Serbian National Will Be Charged With 2018 Gozo Murder

A Serbian national will be charged later today over his involvement in the murder of an Egyptian national in Gozo in 2018.

The man, who is 42-years-old and remains unnamed, was spotted with the victim a few hours before the murder. Investigations allegedly continue into whether a mastermind was behind the murder.

He will appear in court this evening at 6pm within Gozitan courts. In a press conference, a spokesperson said that investigations are still underway despite the arrest. They did not comment on whether or not the Serbian national was a hitman.

The police did not comment on the motive behind the murder, insisting that investigations remain underway.