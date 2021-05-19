Serbian National Will Be Charged With 2018 Gozo Murder
A Serbian national will be charged later today over his involvement in the murder of an Egyptian national in Gozo in 2018.
The man, who is 42-years-old and remains unnamed, was spotted with the victim a few hours before the murder. Investigations allegedly continue into whether a mastermind was behind the murder.
He will appear in court this evening at 6pm within Gozitan courts. In a press conference, a spokesperson said that investigations are still underway despite the arrest. They did not comment on whether or not the Serbian national was a hitman.
The police did not comment on the motive behind the murder, insisting that investigations remain underway.
Walid Salah Abdel Motaleb Mohammed was discovered murdered in a field in Għarb on January 22nd 2018. He had two children and was separated from his Gozitan wife.
At the time of his murder, he was facing drug trafficking charges. Meanwhile, he had previously served a prison sentence for threatening to throw acid at his partner’s face.
Shotgun pellets were discovered near his body and police believed that he was shot where his body was discovered. The last official sighting of Mohammed was CCTV footage in Victoria the day before his body was found.
Footage allegedly shows the victim driving his car around the area – before entering another vehicle. He spoke to the driver of that car and they left together soon after.
The same car was captured on CCTV boarding the Gozo Channel Ferry. This was before the body was discovered.
