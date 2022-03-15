Set Up An Emergency Traffic Response Team, Reform State Official Urges As Near Daily Accidents Happen

Malta desperately needs to set up a new traffic response team specifically there to handle road accidents and get them back up and running as quickly as possible following crashes.

At least nine people have died due to traffic accidents in Malta in 2022 alone, and serious crashes on the roads across the island oftentimes lead to congestion and vehicle build-up in other towns and arterial roads, exacerbating the already stressful situation.

“This is all rubbish. There’s a need for an emergency traffic response team set up to investigate the incident, remove the debris and move on. This rubbish that they close the street to open an inquiry doesn’t happen anywhere else in the world,” John Ellul said following the latest crash.

Ellul, who previously worked on the government’s cannabis reform bill, emphasised that getting Malta’s roads back into working condition as soon as is feasibly possible after a crash needed to become a priority.

His recommendation was welcomed online, with people wondering when the state would pick up on the idea.