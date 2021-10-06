WATCH: Seven Grams Allowed, Four Plants At Home And Cannabis Associations – But No Smoking In Public Under New Cannabis Laws

Cannabis smokers will be able to carry up to seven grams of cannabis on their person and grow up to four plants at home under new proposed cannabis laws, Reforms Minister Owen Bonnici announced this morning.

On Monday, the minister tabled a Bill amending Malta’s drug laws, as part of a promised reform on cannabis legislation.

Speaking during a press conference launching the reform, Bonnici insisted that the was not intended to incentivise the use or culture of cannabis consumption, and was targetted mainly at combatting the black market.