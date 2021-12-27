Seven Maskless Valletta Protesters Fined For Breaking COVID-19 Rules, One Man Escorted To Station

A number of maskless demonstrators in Valletta were stopped by police during a protest calling for freedom yesterday as they broke COVID-19 measures – with some of them being fined.

A police spokesperson told Lovin Malta that police were called on site yesterday to take note of any protestors who, among others things, were not wearing a mask in public.

Seven people were issued a contravention for breaching Subsidiary Legislation 465.48 – the mandatory wearing of face masks in public, police said.

One of these individuals, who initially refused to give police his details, was escorted to the Valletta Police station until he provided his personal details, and was then released soon after.