Seven Maskless Valletta Protesters Fined For Breaking COVID-19 Rules, One Man Escorted To Station
A number of maskless demonstrators in Valletta were stopped by police during a protest calling for freedom yesterday as they broke COVID-19 measures – with some of them being fined.
A police spokesperson told Lovin Malta that police were called on site yesterday to take note of any protestors who, among others things, were not wearing a mask in public.
"Save our kids!" hundreds shouted in Valletta yesterday during a demonstration against current measures.
Seven people were issued a contravention for breaching Subsidiary Legislation 465.48 – the mandatory wearing of face masks in public, police said.
One of these individuals, who initially refused to give police his details, was escorted to the Valletta Police station until he provided his personal details, and was then released soon after.
Anyone not wearing a mask in public can be liable to a €100 fine in Malta, which goes down to €50 if paid before going to tribunal.
The protest called for an end to “discriminatory” practices, called for individuals to be given the right to choose and disagreed with “mandatory” vaccination. Demonstrators chanted “save our kids” as they marched through Valletta and in front of Parliament.
As of today, new restrictive measures come into effect as the island deals with a surge of COVID-19 cases in recent days. A total of 475 people have died from COVID-19 related issues in Malta since the outbreak of the pandemic.
