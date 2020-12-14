Seven Months Later: Francesca Zahra Faced Disciplinary Action For Her Viral TikTok Dance

Seven months ago, WPC Francesca Zahra’s life was turned upside down after a video she took of herself dancing to a TikTok song went viral.

The video spread like wildfire, and Malta was pretty much divided about what to make of it.

Some thought it was just some harmless fun, whilst others believed Zahra was way out of line.

Shortly after the video made the rounds in local WhatsApp groups, it became known that Zahra was being subjected to an internal investigation by police – but seven months on, the outcome of such investigation was kept private.

Despite the rumours that Zahra might be charged with computer misuse, police have just confirmed that Zahra did not end up facing any charges and is still a member of the Malta Police Force.

Having said that, police also confirmed that Zahra was indeed subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings – the nature of which police did not disclose.

Zahra last spoke publicly about the TikTok incident back in May, when thanking all the people who reached out to show her support and gently asked to be left alone. The constable had previously spoken about how she battled depression after her video became a national meme.

Over 6,000 people had signed an online petition asking the police force to refrain from taking action against Zahra. A number of public figures had also spoken out in support of the policewoman.

Then Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia had criticised the police for initiating an internal investigation into Zahra. Personalities like Peppi Azzopardi and journalist Brian Hansford had also made use of the hashtag #JienFrancesca as a gesture of support.

