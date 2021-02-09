Seven-Year-Old Maltese Boy Forced Into Sexual Acts With Prostitute Because His Father Thought He Might Be Gay

A 65-year-old man from Siġġiewi has been sentenced to eight years in prison for forcing his young son to be with a prostitute out of fear of him being gay.

The shocking case happened five years ago when the child was just seven years old. A report was filed to Appoġġ by two prostitutes.

It emerged the father forced a prostitute in Marsa to perform sexual acts on his child. He feared his son would be gay like the father’s two brothers.

The young victim, now 12 years old, told police and a social worker that his father threatened to lock him up in an institution if he divulged what happened.

The father pleaded not guilty. Magistrate Audrey Demicoli believed the story of the two prostitutes and the son, and the perpetrator was sentenced to eight years in prison.

The son and two prostitutes were also granted three years of protection.

Prosecution was led by Joseph Busuttil and John Spiteri.

