Seventeen-Year-Old Motorcyclist And Teenage Passenger Hospitalised After Xewkija Accident

A 17-year-old motorcyclist and a 17-year-old passenger were hospitalised after losing control in Xewkija, Gozo.

The incident happened in Triq tas-Salvatur at around 5.45pm yesterday.

Police were called on-site shortly after the accident occurred.

The 17-year-olds were rushed to the Gozo General Hospital. While being given medical attention, it was certified that the driver sustained light injuries whilst the passenger sustained grievous injuries due to the accident.

Police investigations into the case are still ongoing.

