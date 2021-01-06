د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Seventeen-Year-Old Motorcyclist And Teenage Passenger Hospitalised After Xewkija Accident

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A 17-year-old motorcyclist and a 17-year-old passenger were hospitalised after losing control in Xewkija, Gozo.

The incident happened in Triq tas-Salvatur at around 5.45pm yesterday.

Police were called on-site shortly after the accident occurred.

The 17-year-olds were rushed to the Gozo General Hospital. While being given medical attention, it was certified that the driver sustained light injuries whilst the passenger sustained grievous injuries due to the accident.

Police investigations into the case are still ongoing.

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: Malta's Second COVID-19 Jab Approved After EU Gives Green Light For Moderna Vaccine

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?