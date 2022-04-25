Shadow Economy Minister Says He Quoted Joseph Muscat’s Survey To Flag Malta’s Economic Challenges

New PN Economy Spokesperson Ivan J Bartolo said he recently quoted an economic survey commissioned by Joseph Muscat because the survey raised an important point about declining consumer confidence.

“We were simply quoting a source that fell in line with several other European reports on consumer confidence,” Bartolo told Lovin Malta. “All we wanted to do in our press release was to express the reality that we need to address the overarching economic situation.”

“A lack of consumer confidence means that government revenue through VAT will decline. Meanwhile, projected revenue through the IIP scheme could go down as the scheme is being challenged by the European Commission, while Malta’s taxation system could be challenged by moves towards a global 15% corporate tax rate. Also, unlike other European countries, Malta is still on the grey list.”



“The essence of our PR was to ask where our money will come from. Are we going to keep on increasing our debt and deficit or are we going to reinvent the island?”