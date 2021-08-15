Shark Appears In Maltese Waters Near Filfla
A fisherman out on his boat early this morning came across a relatively rare right for Maltese waters – a curious shark.
In footage posted to social media by the fisherman himself, the shark can be seen swimming close to the man’s boat, casually cruising before eventually swimming away.
It was spotted just off the island of Filfla.
In comments to TVM, the fisherman said this was only the second time in his life he had ever seen a shark up close. It is believed to be a blue shark.
The fisherman noted that he was about three miles off Filfla, and about seven miles away from land.
Shark sightings in Malta are relatively rare, though there was outrage on the island a few months back after a number of dead shark bodies as well as moray eels were found mutilated at the bottom of the ocean in St Paul’s Bay.
Cover photo right: Lysy
Tag someone who needs to see this