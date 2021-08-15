Shark Appears In Maltese Waters Near Filfla

A fisherman out on his boat early this morning came across a relatively rare right for Maltese waters – a curious shark.

In footage posted to social media by the fisherman himself, the shark can be seen swimming close to the man’s boat, casually cruising before eventually swimming away.

It was spotted just off the island of Filfla.

In comments to TVM, the fisherman said this was only the second time in his life he had ever seen a shark up close. It is believed to be a blue shark.