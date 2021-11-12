Shark Tank Malta Has Officially Launched – Here’s How You Can Apply With The Next Big Idea

One of the most popular business reality shows around the world is officially launching it’s very own Maltese version – and applications are now open. Shark Tank Malta, which is being produced by Greatt Company Limited in collaboration with Malta Enterprise and Sony Pictures Television, is set to bring the high stakes multi-Emmy Award-winning competition famously featuring leading businessmen like Mark Cuban and Kevin o’Leary. Launched during Malta’s very first Start-Up Festival organised by Malta Enterprise at the Kordin Incubation Centre, the show intends to “bring awareness towards the business world and also expose the multi-faceted approach Malta Enterprise has towards start-ups”. The show hits Maltese TV screens on TVM in April 2022 – and you can apply to take part by following this link.

The show is setting the stage for a serious competition, with big money ready to be given to the best ideas on the island. “The Sharks – tough, self-made, entrepreneurs– will start their search to invest in the best businesses and products that Malta and Gozo have to offer. The Sharks will give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the business dream and potentially secure business deals that could help them turn their ideas into a viable business.” “The entrepreneurs who dare to enter the Tank must try to convince the Sharks to part with their own hard-earned cash and give them the funding they desperately need to turn their dreams into realities. All of the good, bad, emotional and even absurd pitches help showcase the ‘I wish I had thought of that’ business ideas and products.” “But the Sharks have a goal too: to get a return on their investment and own a piece of the next big business idea. When the Sharks hear an idea worth sinking their teeth into, they’re more than ready to declare war and fight each other for a piece of it.” Anton Attard and Mark Grech from Greatt Company Limited, the local licensed producers of Shark Tank Malta thanked Malta Enterprise for their sterling work in the industry and thanked them for “believing in the Shark Tank format”.

Producers Anton Attard and Mark Grech

Shark Tank is launched during Start-Up Festival

Malta Enterprise, which has a background nurturing start-ups, aims on supporting the best ideas that emerge on the show. “We believe that this programme will bring the necessary awareness and the ideal opportunities for many young founders that need that extra set of skills and capital injection that only the ‘sharks’ can bring to the table. We also believe that Malta Enterprise has the perfect fit for such a format as its work revolves around creating, nurturing and guiding local businesses and businessmen and women on a daily basis. This format has what it takes to expose out there the sterling work Malta Enterprise does constantly,” Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia said. “Malta Enterprise is the first point of contact for start-ups as well as established businesses. Over the last months we have given further attention to our efforts in creating a solid Start-up ecosystem – via improving government financial assistance and encouraging investors to invest in start-up companies with great ideas.” “There needs to be further awareness and education directed towards investors to look at our start-up community and Shark Tank is a perfect opportunity to popularise and raise awareness on Malta’s start-up community.” Shark Tank is based on the Japanese “Dragon”s Den” format, created by Nippon Television Corporation Network..

If you’ve never seen the show, check out a clip below showcasing what it’s all about.

