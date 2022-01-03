Shark Tank Malta: Keith Demicoli Revealed As Host Of New Primetime Show

His confident and calm nature might be exactly what is needed after serial entrepreneurs try their best to convince a panel of top Maltese investors – hereby known as the Sharks – to invest in their company and write them a pay cheque.

Keith Demicoli, the former long-time TVM journalist, has been named the host of the first season of Shark Tank Malta ahead of the Sharks reveal later this week.

One of Malta’s most well-known presenters will be taking on the role of host as a new exciting programme is set to hit Maltese television waves.

If you’ve never seen the US version of Shark Tank – or the UK’s Dragon Den, or, honestly a host of other countries around the world from Australia to Canada – then get ready for an edge-of-your-seat capitalist drama you won’t want to miss.

“The business-themed show is a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger,” the team behind the Maltese edition says. “The Sharks – tough, self-made, rich tycoons – will start their search to invest in the best businesses and products that Malta and Gozo have to offer. The Sharks will give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the business dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them rich as well.”

“The entrepreneurs who dare to enter the Tank must try to convince the Sharks to part with their own hard-earned cash and give them the funding they desperately need to turn their dreams into million-euro realities.”

The first season is right around the corner, but applications are still open for the last remaining spots – if you or a friend have an idea that just could make it big, now is the time to get in on the shark frenzy.