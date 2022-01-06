Shark Tank Malta: Renewable Energy Leader Mark Bajada Revealed As Newest Investor
Mark Bajada has been revealed as the third shark investor joining the panel of the first season of Shark Tank Malta.
With decades of experience in the renewable energy industry in both the domestic and commercial sectors, Bajada – who runs Bajada New Energy Ltd – represents world-leading brands locally and has been a key player in the country’s move towards renewables.
His background in developing new technologies and pushing new industries could be a major benefit for budding entrepreneurs who hope to get some of his expertise… and cash.
Bajada joins two other sharks from different industries: Christabelle Camilleri and Michael Bonello.
Popular presenter Keith Demicoli will be hosting the show.
View this post on Instagram
Shark Tank Malta is produced by Greatt Company Limited in collaboration with Malta Enterprise as its main partner.
If you’ve never seen the US version of Shark Tank – or the UK’s Dragon Den, or, honestly a host of other countries’ versions around the world from Australia to Canada – then get ready for an edge-of-your-seat capitalist drama you won’t want to miss.
“The business-themed show is a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger,” the team behind the Maltese edition says.
“The Sharks – tough, self-made, rich tycoons – will start their search to invest in the best businesses and products that Malta and Gozo have to offer. The Sharks will give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the business dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them rich as well.”
The first season is right around the corner, but applications are still open for the last remaining spots – if you or a friend have an idea that just could make it big, now is the time to get in on the shark frenzy.
Who will the next shark be? Let us know in the comments below