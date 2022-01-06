Shark Tank Malta: Renewable Energy Leader Mark Bajada Revealed As Newest Investor

Shark Tank Malta is produced by Greatt Company Limited in collaboration with Malta Enterprise as its main partner.

If you’ve never seen the US version of Shark Tank – or the UK’s Dragon Den, or, honestly a host of other countries’ versions around the world from Australia to Canada – then get ready for an edge-of-your-seat capitalist drama you won’t want to miss.

“The business-themed show is a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger,” the team behind the Maltese edition says.

“The Sharks – tough, self-made, rich tycoons – will start their search to invest in the best businesses and products that Malta and Gozo have to offer. The Sharks will give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the business dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them rich as well.”

The first season is right around the corner, but applications are still open for the last remaining spots – if you or a friend have an idea that just could make it big, now is the time to get in on the shark frenzy.