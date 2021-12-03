Shots In The Dark: How Malta’s Police Found Hidden Attacker After Six Hour Manhunt In Mellieħa

Finding a potentially armed man who just drove into police officer’s vehicles before fleeing into a massive woodland under cover of darkness is no easy task. However, that’s exactly what Malta’s police and special unit officers were faced with last night after Aidan Bartolo – a suspected drug trafficker being followed by police for days – fled into Miżieb at around 6pm yesterday evening. After noticing he was being followed, Bartolo drove directly into the vehicles belonging to special investigators. Two SIU officers had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck by the incoming car. Officers fired gunshots in his direction in an attempt to stop him from driving into investigators’ vehicles repeatedly, leading to Bartolo reversing and driving off before abandoning his car and dashing into Miżieb trying to hide under cover of darkness.

Police on scene after Bartolo drove into officers' vehicles

Speaking to Lovin Malta, a police spokesperson broke down how last night’s major manhunt unfurled.

Moment of arrest

With some officers wearing bulletproof vests, units from several departments – Drug Squad, Major Crime Unit, Rapid Intervention Unit, Special Intervention Unit, Armed Forces both in air via helicopter and land and Dog Section – spread out across the natural area between Miżieb and Aħrax. Over the next six hours, officers methodically combed the area until they found and arrested the man, who is from Ħal-Għaxaq, and took him into custody. Officers faced several challenges – it was pitch black, with officers unable to see “a metre in front of them” with no help from any moonlight across an area that featured varying geography from valleys to thick bush to forestry. Last week’s heavy rain only made the soil and multiple ħajt tas-sejjieħ in the area more unstable than usual. The culprit chose the area well, and clearly knew it – with heritage trails, various small cliffs and walls dotted all over the vast area, there were countless places the man could hide. “The entire time, we weren’t sure if he was armed or not, so we had to take precautions. We told media that was appearing to keep their distance just in case he did have a weapon and was nearby and watching us – it wouldn’t take much for him to stay hidden before suddenly attacking, so the precautions are so important.”

Three bullet holes left in Bartolo's vehicle after officers shot at him

All units were initially called to Bartolo’s abandoned car, which was used as a point of entry as officers confirmed he had started from that point. During the search, topography was a major issue, with potential open wells in the area alongside other geographical landmarks. Officers were assigned different areas – some to the valley, some to the woodlands, some towards Xemxija, depending on topography – with helicopters above providing information to the officers as to which areas to avoid. They searched in a straight line, equipped with flashlights, and once an area had been thoroughly searched, units would regroup at the point of entry before moving onto another area. Unfortunately, the area around Miżieb is thick enough to get lost in during the day – let alone under cover of darkness. Officers had to consider the man could be hidden behind any tree or wall between Mistra Bay and Għajn Tuffieħa. There was a large amount of officers on site, with the Assistant Commissioner from the Major Crimes Unit as well as the Superintendent being seen assisting in the search and jumping walls alongside the rest of officers. As the hours went on, morale only strengthened, with officers becoming more and more determined to find the man who had attempted to injure them earlier. Eventually, he was discovered and encircled. He didn’t resist, remaining calm as “he knew he was caught”. He had been found hidden behind some walls and trees, in tall grass, deep within Miżieb. He was escorted back, with a waiting ambulance taking him to Mater Dei Hospital to check the minor scratches he had accumulated over the last five hours. Found within five hours, without any injured officers and with the culprit cooperating when he was found, last night’s operation is widely being considered a success. Police investigations into the incident continue – but it is clear that Malta’s officers showed dedication to their duties last night.

