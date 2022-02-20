Should Malta Eurovision Song Selection Be By Internal Jury? Fans Question System Overhaul

Maltese singer-songwriter Emma Muscat will be representing the island at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy this year, taking the talented singer to new heights in her career.

As Eurovision fans praise the young singer and reflect on the song selection and process that got us here, some people are wondering whether the system that selects the winning track should be overhauled.

Currently, the winning song is determined by 50% public televoting, and 50% jury, with this year’s six judges all voting for Emma Muscat’s Out Of Sight to win.

Now, some people are wondering whether the jury selection – which included a number of PBS journalists – needs to be scrutinised more strongly from next year.

“PBS, next year have an internal selection, especially when seeing what level of judges you chose. Way forward in my opinion – and here’s hoping they do well in May and deliver a good show-stopping performance,” host and presenter Valentina Rossi posted shortly after the show in a post that garnered hundreds of reactions and nearly 200 comments.

Some agreed, with some even saying televoting should be given more weight, while others pointed out that Emma Muscat had also come first in televoting.

A segment of viewers questioned whether it was worrying that all judges ended up selecting the same song, concerned over the diversity within the judges panel.

“I don’t disagree that Emma’s performance was the best, in fact I thought she was the only one who deserved to win. But – it’s a bit shady that all the judges gave the 1st and 2nd places scoring the same way,” said one online commentator.

The system used this year comes after years of the winner of X Factor Malta automatically becoming the Eurovision representative, leading to singers like Michela and Destiny representing the island during the European musical competition.