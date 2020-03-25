‘Show Us The Detailed Plans For Dingli Or We Won’t Budge’: Moviment Graffitti Tells Transport Minister

Moviment Graffitti activists have warned they will continue to block construction work in Dingli until the full detailed plans for the area are revealed.

“We are asking Infrasctructure Malta CEO Fredrick Azzopardi and Transport Minister Ian Borg to come here to show us their permits and plans. The fact that they haven’t so far is a clear indication that they’re hiding something,” an activist said.

For the fourth day running, activists have blocked diggers from carrying out works to connect three streets in Dingli. They argued that no permits have been given and that it threatens arable land, old carob trees and a nearby medieval church.

“The pressure is working. We believe IM plans to build a road that is much wider than what was initially laid out in 2006, spilling into a zone protected from developments,” activist Andre Callus stressed.

“These works should stop until we have a real idea of what’s going on.”

Dozens of people came out in support, including several concerned residents of Dingli.

“I didn’t know this was going to happen until Monday morning when the trucks showed up,” one young woman, who lives in one of the roads affected, said to the small crowd.

“I don’t believe their excuse about needing to build it for emergency services to get access. I believe it’s to prepare to build another block of flats.”

Meanwhile, another woman living near the development plot said cutting down trees is unacceptable.

“We wants trees not roads on Out-Of-Development Zones. This is what we fear. Our area is going to be built up and we’re going to be left in darkness. Is this the quality of life we’re fighting for?”

Gerald Lapira, who owns fields in the area, said that Malta must protect its rural lands better.

“Can’t we have alternative plans to be more environmental?” he said.

“We’re not here for fun. We’re worried. Our natural environment is not being protected. This isn’t a political brawl, it affects everyone.”

Graffitti activist Andre Callus rebuked the idea that residents support the works after a few residents filed a judicial protest against the activists’ action.

“We’ve received over 2,000 signatures from concerned residents. We had no choice but to come and support them”, Callus said.

