Sicily To Oblige Anyone Arriving From Malta To Take A COVID-19 Test, Including Those With A Vaccine Certificate

All travellers arriving in Sicily from Malta will be forced to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival, the island’s regional government has decreed.

The measure will come into effect immediately and will remain in force till 1st September. It also applies to anyone who has spent any time in Malta in the 14 days prior to their arrival in Sicily, irrespective of whether they are in possession of a vaccine certificate.

Similar requirements are in place for travellers arriving in Sicily from Spain and Portugal, as well as non-EU countries including India, Brazil, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.