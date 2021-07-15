Sicily To Oblige Anyone Arriving From Malta To Take A COVID-19 Test, Including Those With A Vaccine Certificate
All travellers arriving in Sicily from Malta will be forced to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival, the island’s regional government has decreed.
The measure will come into effect immediately and will remain in force till 1st September. It also applies to anyone who has spent any time in Malta in the 14 days prior to their arrival in Sicily, irrespective of whether they are in possession of a vaccine certificate.
Similar requirements are in place for travellers arriving in Sicily from Spain and Portugal, as well as non-EU countries including India, Brazil, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
The development presents a new obstacle for people looking to travel to Sicily. In addition to the possibility of testing positive despite being vaccinated, one also runs the risk of being forced into quarantine as a result of someone on their flight testing positive.
Malta has seen a surge in the number of new cases registered, with active cases increasing from under 100 to over 1,000 in the span of a week.
Earlier this morning, Italian news agency ANSA reported that nine people arriving at Abbruzzo airport from Malta had tested positive for the virus.
They were forced into quarantine along with 70 passengers who had travelled on the same flight.
