Signs And Bollards Destroyed After Driver Crashes Near Popular St Julian’s Bar

A driver who crashed into the side of a popular St Julian’s bar, destroying a number of bollards and signs, emerged from the accident unscathed late last night.

The driver, a Chinese national, refused medical assistance after an ambulance arrived on the scene at around 11.45pm in Triq Ġorġ Borg Olivier since he was not injured.

The man is believed to have lost control of his vehicle before driving onto the pavement and destroying a number on installations outside the City of London bar.

The side of the bar sustained damage as well, with some electronic installations placed outside the bar being left on their side.