‘Silent No More’: Malta’s Artists And Entertainers Rock Up For Parliament Protest Banging Drums And Demanding Action

Frustrated artists and entertainers have gathered outside Parliament in protest against the discrimination shown towards the entertainment industry after football fans were allowed to celebrate a championship win the other night.

Around 100 people showed up to the impromptu protest, which artists pledged to attend yesterday following outrage caused by spontaneous football celebrations that saw Ħamrun Spartans fans take to the streets in droves, with police standing passively nearby.

Meanwhile, the arts and entertainment industry has had to adhere to strict COVID-19 restriction measures, including limited capacity and social distancing, with many summer events having to be cancelled due to the piecemeal and tardy approach by local health authorities.

Protestors can be seen banging drums, chanting and clapping as they made their statement heard – that they weren’t going to remain silent anymore.

Speaking at the protest, MEIA president Howard Keith noted how many artists have now found new jobs and that Malta is in desperate need of its arts and culture scene.

“What will be left of our identity other? Just politics?” he said.

Artists and entertainers have long been pressuring health authorities to loosen COVID-19 restriction measures to allow some breathing room for events to take place.

Malta’s entertainment lobby MEIA has been in discussions with the Culture and Health Ministry to pave a way forward for the reopening of the sector. An initial protest was called last month but was postponed pending discussions and then cancelled after police refused to issue a permit.

However, the situation remains up in the air with no concrete plans announced yet and with Ħamrun football celebrations adding fire to the flame.