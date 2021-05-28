Silvio Schembri Sends Out 16-Page Paper Leaflets Instructing People How To Download Vouchers Online

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri is being criticised for sending out physical leaflets instructing people how to download the second round of government e-vouchers online.

In an ironic twist of events, many have pointed out how it would’ve been more environmentally friendly to print the vouchers instead of sending each resident a 16-page instruction booklet on how to download them.

“Really glad the new vouchers are available in digital format which saves paper. Less glad they sent me a 16-page booklet by post on how to go digital,” a local resident said on Facebook.