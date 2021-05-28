Silvio Schembri Sends Out 16-Page Paper Leaflets Instructing People How To Download Vouchers Online
Economy Minister Silvio Schembri is being criticised for sending out physical leaflets instructing people how to download the second round of government e-vouchers online.
In an ironic twist of events, many have pointed out how it would’ve been more environmentally friendly to print the vouchers instead of sending each resident a 16-page instruction booklet on how to download them.
“Really glad the new vouchers are available in digital format which saves paper. Less glad they sent me a 16-page booklet by post on how to go digital,” a local resident said on Facebook.
Malta will issue its second round of vouchers on 7th June with €40 eligible to be spent on retail outlets and €60 for restaurants and other establishments.
For the first time, the vouchers can be downloaded digitally, instead of just being sent via registered post through Maltapost.
Nonetheless, a 16-page leaflet is being sent to households with instructions on how to download the vouchers instead of issuing a digital instruction manual.
Lovin Malta has reached out to the Economy Ministry for further clarification as to why a physical leaflet was issued but has yet to receive a reply from the communications department two days later.
