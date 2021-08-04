Simon Busuttil Calls For President George Vella’s Resignation Following Public Inquiry

Former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil has urged President George Vella to step down in light of the findings of the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The inquiry, published last week, found the Cabinet to have been at least partly responsible for the assassination, mainly as a result of its failure to take the necessary steps to ensure the journalist’s safety.

Cabinet was also criticised for allowing power to be concentrated within the hands of the Prime Minister and those close to him. Vella was part of Muscat’s cabinet between 2013 and 2017, occupying the role of Foreign Minister.

He did not contest the 2017 election and was eventually nominated to be President by Muscat.