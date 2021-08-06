Simon Schembri Receives State Compensation After Losing His Arm In Horrific Hit And Run
A former police officer hailed as a hero over an incident where he lost his arm and suffered severe injuries has been given financial compensation from the government.
In 2018, Simon Schembri had suffered a number of injuries that left him permanently disabled after he tried to enforce the law with an underage driver in Luqa, who subsequently ended up driving over the officer and dragging him under his car for a distance, ripping his skin off and damaging his right arm beyond repair.
Lawyer Andy Ellul, who represents the father of three, said that he was “honoured” to assist Schembri in getting compensation over the incident that occurred in the line of duty.
Following the incident, Schembri’s ribcage was said to be showing by the time he was found, alive but in a critical condition.
He made a full recovery, receiving a bionic hand and an artificial arm from the new centre of orthotics and prosthetics at St Luke’s Hospital, free of charge, courtesy of the Maltese government.
Schembri retired from the force after 25 years of service. He is still going through his court case where the youth who drove over his, Liam Debono, will be facing a jury.
Home Affairs Byron Camilleri accepted this plea, and Malta’s Cabinet approved financial compensation for the sergeant ex gratia. Though the government said it had nothing to do with the incident, Schembri deserved the compensation as he had been working at the time.
Besides compensating Schembri, the government also announced a new long term scheme for benefits for people who experience personal accidents while at work.
