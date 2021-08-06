Simon Schembri Receives State Compensation After Losing His Arm In Horrific Hit And Run

A former police officer hailed as a hero over an incident where he lost his arm and suffered severe injuries has been given financial compensation from the government.

In 2018, Simon Schembri had suffered a number of injuries that left him permanently disabled after he tried to enforce the law with an underage driver in Luqa, who subsequently ended up driving over the officer and dragging him under his car for a distance, ripping his skin off and damaging his right arm beyond repair.

Lawyer Andy Ellul, who represents the father of three, said that he was “honoured” to assist Schembri in getting compensation over the incident that occurred in the line of duty.

Watch below: The Blue Light Foundation is set up following Schembri’s incident.