‘Single, In A Couple, Fat, Thin – Society Will Judge You Either Way’: Maltese Psychologist’s Poignant Message To Society Goes Viral
A poignant breakdown of how modern society may judge you no matter what you do is going viral on Maltese social media.
In a moving and eloquent post, psychologist Nicholas Briffa showed how people will always have something to say, regardless of how well you are doing in your personal life.
From being fat to being thin, having kids or not, whether you are self-employed, like to travel or post online, you can expect some nasty comments in life – but what’s important is to feel at peace with yourself.
“You work 11 hours or more a day: he doesn’t have a life.
You work just six hours: he won’t have anything in life.
You get a new car: what a waste of money! Don’t you know how fast its value drops?
You don’t have a car: how ridiculous you are! Buy one.”
“This is our society, particularly with internet life and on social networks,” Briffa said.
“People will always have something to say. That’s why, as long as you are comfortable with yourself and you aren’t causing anyone harm and are peace with your conscience, just keep it moving!”
In less than 20 hours, the post garnered over 3,700 reactions and over 1,100 shares, with many thanking him for laying it out so simply.
“God forbid you let what people say affect you, you’ll be dead before you know it!” said one commentator.
“The reality of life,” said another. “Unfortunately in life, you won’t be able to please all the people, no matter what you do.”
With modern life leading to new pressures in a digital society, it’s easy to feel judged more than ever before. Words like Briffa’s are a strong reminder to stay grounded and focused on what you believe to be right and good for you.
Do you agree with Briffa’s assessment of modern society?