‘Single, In A Couple, Fat, Thin – Society Will Judge You Either Way’: Maltese Psychologist’s Poignant Message To Society Goes Viral

A poignant breakdown of how modern society may judge you no matter what you do is going viral on Maltese social media.

In a moving and eloquent post, psychologist Nicholas Briffa showed how people will always have something to say, regardless of how well you are doing in your personal life.

From being fat to being thin, having kids or not, whether you are self-employed, like to travel or post online, you can expect some nasty comments in life – but what’s important is to feel at peace with yourself.

“You work 11 hours or more a day: he doesn’t have a life.

You work just six hours: he won’t have anything in life.

You get a new car: what a waste of money! Don’t you know how fast its value drops?

You don’t have a car: how ridiculous you are! Buy one.”

“This is our society, particularly with internet life and on social networks,” Briffa said.

“People will always have something to say. That’s why, as long as you are comfortable with yourself and you aren’t causing anyone harm and are peace with your conscience, just keep it moving!”