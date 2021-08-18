Sister Of Chris Pandolfino Pays Touching Tribute To Her Brother One Year After Brutal Sliema Double Murder

“We all wake up with a heavy heart today. A large chunk of our lives is missing. We wish we could turn back time, even for just one second, to maybe say something we never said, or share one more laugh … Alas we can’t,” she said.

And on the anniversary of their deaths, Christian’s sister, Daniela Pandolfino, decided to pay tribute to the two murder victims with a touching Facebook post.

It has been one year since Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski were gunned down in a brutal and senseless murder in their Sliema home.

“Fate has been cruel. We must live with it, as we live with the many memories that we have. It has been a tough year, we have all thought, reflected, and asked questions … but nothing fills the void,” she continued expressing her pain from the loss.

The sister concluded her sentiment by calling on people to share the post in memory of Chris and Ivor.

“We carry Chris in our hearts and minds, and will do so forever,” she said.

Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski were murdered late at night in their Sliema home on 18th August 2020. The police suspect that the initial intention was that of a robbery.

Three men have since been charged with the murder; Jesper Kristiansen, Daniel Muka and Viktor Dragomanski.

The court case is still ongoing to this day.

