Six-Month Old Baby In Critical Condition After ‘Drowning’ Incident In St Paul’s Bay
A six-month-old baby is reported to be in a critical condition after finding itself ‘underwater for some time in a private residence’, according to TVM.
A police spokesperson confirmed that the police responded to a call about a drowning baby in St Paul’s Bay but did not have more information
While details are scant, TVM reported that after being administered CPR by a medical team at the scene, the baby was taken to Mater Dei Hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.
More as we get it.
What do you make of this?