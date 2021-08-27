د . إAEDSRر . س

Six-Month Old Baby In Critical Condition After ‘Drowning’ Incident In St Paul’s Bay

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A six-month-old baby is reported to be in a critical condition after finding itself ‘underwater for some time in a private residence’, according to TVM. 

A police spokesperson confirmed that the police responded to a call about a drowning baby in St Paul’s Bay but did not have more information

While details are scant, TVM reported that after being administered CPR by a medical team at the scene, the baby was taken to Mater Dei Hospital and is reported to be in critical condition. 

More as we get it.

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: Bring Back Trade Schools Instead Of Raising Malta's Compulsory Education Age, Teachers' Union Head Proposed

You may also love

View All