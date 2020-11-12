Six-Month-Old Frenchie Left With First-Degree Burns After Playing In ‘Corrosive’ Puddle In Qormi

Cole is a six-month-old French Bulldog who was out for a walk with his owner Jeremy Grech and a friend when he decided to run through one of the many puddles along the route near Tal-Ħlas Pumping Station, Qormi.

A Maltese pet-owner has raised the alarm over potentially acidic puddles in a picturesque Qormi valley after his dog was left with first-degree burns.

“That’s when I saw the burns, and knew it was serious.”

Cole sprinted to a grassy patch and started rubbing, and Grech wondered if he has possibly been stung by a bee or a nettle. It wasn’t until they went home and he was rinsing him from the walk that he began noticing that his hair was falling off.

“He started freaking out, going around in circles on the floor, shaking his legs, and we were wondering ‘what is going on?'” Grech told Lovin Malta after the ordeal.

A post shared by C O L E T H E C H A M P (@colethechamp) on Sep 18, 2020 at 10:47am PDT

He immediately sent pictures of the injuries to the vet, while a friend of his went back to collect some liquid from the puddle… only for the aluminium canister they collected the liquid in to completely corrode within the hour.

Cole was left with burns to his paw, legs, testicles, and chest.

“He’s out cold now, and he’s taking it like a champ, only reacting when I put ointment on his burns,” Grech said. “And shout-out to Vet Victor Vassallo and the staff at Vetcare San Ġwann for taking care of Cole quickly and carefully.”

Since the incident, the Water Services Corporation said they were investigating the liquid. Nothing is being ruled out right now, be it from a spillage or from something dumped in the valley.

But Grech wants to warn pet-owners to be extra vigilant when walking their dog in the area.

“We’ve put a post online with a pin location warning people walking their dogs to avoid the puddles, because you just don’t know what it could be,” he ended.

Share this story with dog-owners to raise awareness and avoid any accidents