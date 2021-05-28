Six New COVID-19 Cases Found In Malta Alongside Five More Recoveries
Malta has found six new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, alongside five new recoveries.
This means that the island’s active cases now stand at 66. This means active cases have risen by one following yesterday’s count of 65.
There were no new deaths during this time period, and 505,100 doses of the vaccine have been given out.
Over 200,000 people are now full vaccinated on the island.
What do you make of today’s numbers?