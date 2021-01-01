Six People Caught Drinking And Driving In Malta And Gozo During New Year Celebrations

A total of six people were caught driving under the influence last night following a nation-wide police operation across Malta and Gozo.

Throughout the evening, police stopped and checked 520 vehicles with several drivers being charged for violating traffic regulations including driving without a valid license, not wearing a seat belt, driving without a valid road license and driving without insurance.

One vehicle was also stopped for driving without registration numbers and another with an illegal light.

During the inspection, six persons were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, while another refused to carry out a breathalyzer test and was thus prohibited from driving.

The holiday period is notoriously known for the high number of drunk drivers on Maltese roads. However, very few are caught in the act.

Over the past three years, only five out of every 11,866 drivers stopped are actually subject to a breathalyser test.

Moreover, very few roadblocks are carried out throughout the year, with Christmas and New Year being the only exception.

