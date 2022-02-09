Sixth Man, Luke Milton, Charged In Connection To Kidnapping Case

Luke John Milton has been formally charged in connection to the kidnapping of Carlos Schembri.

In an arraignment this morning, Milton, who pleaded not guilty, was granted bail against a deposit of €3,000 and a personal guarantee of €5,000.

He is the sixth person to be charged in connection to the abduction, which has shocked malta. Four other men involved in the ca, Christian Borg, Throne Mangion, Burton Azzopardi, and Jeremy Borg have all been granted bail. The fifth, Tyson Grech, remains behind bars after intimidating a witness in court.

Milton is being represented by Stefano Filletti and Matthew Xuereb.

Schembri has already explained to the court how on the day, he was at his garage in Rabat, at which point he saw one of his captives order him to get out of his car whilst a van stopped beside him.

During the ordeal, Borg threatened to “cut off [Schembri’s] fingers”, that “he would not be able to make it back home”. Meanwhile, Tyson Grech threatened to “rape the victim’s sister”. It was even alleged that Thorne Mangion broke the victim’s tooth.

Keys to his van, his mobile phone, and around €1,000 in cash were stolen from him. He kept denying he stole the van and that they searched his phone to find evidence of the theft.

The men have claimed that they were taking Borg to the police station.

