Slavery, Apartheid And The Holocaust: The 11 Boldest Signs From Valletta’s ‘Freedom Rally’

Several hundreds of people gathered in Valletta this morning to stand up for their freedom – and their statements were bold.

From slavery and apartheid to the Nuremberg code and Stars of David appearing, protestors’ signs compared the current vaccination rollout to some of the biggest humanitarian disasters in history.

Chanting ‘no vaccines’ and ‘freedom’, many agreed that the COVID-19 situation, and the associated measures meant to contain the virus’ spread, is a matter of freedom and consent. They don’t agree with the government ‘forcing’ them to take the vaccine, and said they wanted to fight for their freedom.

Others didn’t want to speak to the media, because they felt they were being portrayed as “crazy”.

“We’re not all about 5G,” a woman said. “We know that’s bullshit. We want to be heard and treated fairly.”

Here are some of the boldest sign at today’s rally for freedom in Valletta.

1. “It appears to be mutating into a dictatorship” one sign reads, criticising the way the government is ‘forcing’ people to take the vaccine.