Sliema Cats Left ‘Traumatised’ After Refuge Is Removed And Replaced With ‘Ugly Coffins’, Activists Say

Animal activists have taken to social media to share their outrage over the moving of a well-known and beloved cat zone in Independence Gardens, Sliema to a new, nearby location.

“Animal Guardians Malta have complained to the Sliema Local Council that cat village in Independence Gardens has been destroyed completely for the cats, who are now traumatised and disoriented,” the animal support group said.

The zone, nestled between the Sliema sea and the nearby main road, was a mainstay for Sliema strays, who would often be found lazing about the area on pillows and benches. A large cat statue overlooked the area.

However, the council said they had moved the cat area to a “safer” spot, and installed new shelters and lights specifically for the cats.

However, activists warned that the cats that enjoyed the area would now disperse following the move.

“AGM have stated that the only way to save all the Independence colony from dispersing is to restructure the cat village as it was, a place where so many Maltese and tourist cat-lovers used to spend time with the cats,” they continued.

Saying they had reached out to Culture Minister Jose Herrera for his intervention, they criticised the wooden structures that had been installed as shelters for the cats as “coffins”.