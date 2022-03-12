Sliema Man Dies After Loft Collapses In Luqa

A man has died after a loft collapse in Luqa this morning.

The man, a 56-year-old from Sliema, fell around nine metres after an internal loft collapsed as he was on it. The incident happened inside an establishment in Triq Ħal Qormi, Luqa, at around 10.30am, police said.

The man was injured following the fall, with a medical team as well as members from the Civil Protection Department assisting him and providing medical care after the collapse.

He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, but was certified dead when they arrived.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana has opened an inquiry into the death as police investigations continue.