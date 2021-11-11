Sliema Man’s Brave Rescue Of Drowning Chinese Man Has Bernard Grech ‘Hopeful For Humanity’

“I hugely admire this man who jumped into the sea to save two people’s lives without any thought for his own health and life. Respect.’

“This human and altruistic gesture, filled with love for a neighbour he didn’t even know, fills me with greater hope in the humanity of people,” Grech said.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has praised Sliema resident Sean Meli for his initiative in saving a Chinese national from drowning yesterday.

Police told Lovin Malta that two Chinese people, one male and one female, were rescued at around 7.15pm yesterday, near the Chalet area of Sliema.

Members of the Civil Protection Unit and District Police were called in to assist, but Sean Meli also dived into the sea to grab one of the individuals in difficulty.

Holding on to a rope, the man held onto the Chinese national, while officers pulled them back in together, TVM reported. Once back on land, the assembled crowd started clapping in admiration at the man’s courage.

Cover Photo: Left: TVM, Right: Bernard Grech (Facebook)

