Sliema Murder Suspect Entered Balluta Church And Caused Havoc Shortly Before Victim’s Body Found – Reports

New details have emerged on this morning’s murder in Sliema, this time involving the 20-year-old murder suspect and the Balluta church altar.

According to a report by national broadcaster TVM, the young suspect entered the church, which is located mere metres away from the murder scene, sometime around 6am.

The young man then reportedly approached the altar and caused some havoc, overturning some seats. Sources said that when a man approached him to usher him away, the suspect referred to what he had done with a woman moments before.



Less than half an hour later, a 29-year-old Polish woman was found dead just up the road, at Independence Garden.