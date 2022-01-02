Sliema Park Murder Suspect Is A 20-Year-Old Man From Żejtun

Police have identified the suspect arrested over the murder of a Polish woman as a 20-year-old from Żejtun.

The man’s identity was published in a police statement this afternoon, shortly after his arrest.

At around 6:20am this morning, a 29-year-old Polish woman was found dead at Independence Gardens, Sliema. Homicide and district police launched an investigation and arrested the man in the Balluta area shortly afterwards.

Investigations are ongoing.

Cover photo: TVM