Sliema Park Murder Suspect Is A 20-Year-Old Man From Żejtun

Police have identified the suspect arrested over the murder of a Polish woman as a 20-year-old from Żejtun. 

The man’s identity was published in a police statement this afternoon, shortly after his arrest.

At around 6:20am this morning, a 29-year-old Polish woman was found dead at Independence Gardens, Sliema. Homicide and district police launched an investigation and arrested the man in the Balluta area shortly afterwards. 

Investigations are ongoing.

