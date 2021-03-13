Sliema Residents Left Traumatised After Alleged Armed Intrusion By Two Men Posing As Couriers

A Sliema resident and his neighbour were left traumatised after witnessing an alleged botched armed robbery by men posing as delivery couriers last night.

Max*, who lives in an apartment block on the Strand in Sliema, described hearing his neighbour scream outside his door at 10pm last night.

“Two masked men with delivery bags were inside my block. My neighbour got out of his cab at 9.30 pm, got into the lift and found these two with a gun,” he told Lovin Malta.

The neighbour, who lives on the same floor as Max, said he was pushed to the floor of the lift by the two aggressors, and told to “shut the fuck up”.

“Everything happened so fast. After the sixth scream I opened the door and found him traumatised on the floor,” Max continued.

When Max found his neighbour, the two aggressors had already run out of the building. Other tenants of the building witnessed their escape.

Police confirmed with Lovin Malta that they received a report of two men in balaclavas, one allegedly armed with a firearm, in the apartment block.

District officers found no forced entries or stolen items and thankfully no one was hurt. Police investigations are still on-going.

*Name changed for the sake of anonymity

Cover photo: Frank Vincentz