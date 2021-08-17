Sliema Stabbing: A Man Has Been Arrested Over Alleged Attempted Murder

A man has been arrested in relation to an alleged attempted murder that happened in Sliema at the beginning of this month.

The police surrounded the 37-year-old Libyan suspect and arrested him in the area of Qui-Si-Sana, Sliema after locating the individual.

A search conducted on the man found a pocketknife and small packets of a drug that is suspected to be cocaine.

The alleged case happened earlier this month on the 6th of August, at around 5:30am in the area of Tigne Point. The 21-year-old English victim allegedly suffered blows from a sharp weapon during the argument.

The man is being held in custody at Floriana Headquarters and is set to be taken to court today.

